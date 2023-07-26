The B.C. government (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages.

The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature. It did note in a statement that the service is “expanding the boundaries of content creation” by showcasing the written creativity users have previously had to share via comments and video captions.

TikTok announced the new feature late Monday.

It wasn’t clear to what extent users have embraced text posts in their first full day of availability. That’s partly because searching on variations of the term “text post” largely turned up examples of a popular video genre — those focused on text message phone conversations, typically selected for humorous effect. There were also a few brave users offering video explanations on how to make text posts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessPoliticssocial mediaTikTok

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip U.S. peers
Next story
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens

Just Posted

The BC Securities Commission has accused six Lower Mainland residents of a $46 million stock scheme. (Pixabay Image)
BCSC claims pump and dump scam headed by Langley, Surrey brothers netted $46 million

The show poster for Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s “Cinderella,” a pantomime production to be staged in December at theatres in Surrey and New Westminster. (Submitted image)
A season of laughs ahead from Surrey’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company

North Delta’s Brianna Clark (left) stars alongside Anna Pontin in “The Prom” at Theatre Under the Stars, playing July 6 to Aug. 26, 2023 at Malkin Bowl in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. (Theatre Under the Stars/Emily Cooper Photography/submitted photo)
North Delta actor returns to Theatre Under the Stars

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after crash between two cops injured one