Black Business Expo in Surrey to showcase products, services and more Oct. 22

‘First of its kind’ event planned by Yoruba Social and Cultural Association of British Columbia

Members of Yoruba Social Cultural Association of British Columbia with Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains (fourth from left) in July. (Photo: Facebook.com)

The region’s Black-owned business community will showcase products, services and more at an expo in Surrey this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo is planned by Yoruba Social Cultural Association of British Columbia.

Admission is free at the “first of its kind” event, in the gym at St. Matthew’s church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 16079 88 Ave.

The vision of the expo is to create “awareness and exposure to the many Black-owned businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in Metro Vancouver,” in a showcase of products and services, plus networking, information sharing, financial education on loans, grants, access to sponsorship and more.

“The (event) will help empower our community and showcase the resources for us to enlarge and grow as a community,” stated Dayo Alabi, a volunteer media/PR rep with Yoruba.

“This is a much needed project as it will enhance the ability to connect and learn in many ways.”

The expo’s keynote speaker is Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains, B.C.’s Minister of Labour, along with other government and business leaders.

Back in July, members of Yoruba Social Cultural Association of B.C. visited Bains at his constituency office. Photos of the meeting are posted to the organization’s Facebook page.

More details about the Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo are posted to the website eventbrite.ca, including a promo video and a link to register.

Exhibitors and sponsors can register for the event (for the fee of $55) at a separate link on eventbrite.ca, or call 587-719-7776 or 236-429-2507.

On the website yorubabc.ca, Yoruba Social and Cultural Association of British Columbia is described as a non-profit organization located in Surrey. “The association is a black-led organization established in 1998 to cater for the needs of the minority ethnic group of Yoruba origin, living in B.C.

“One of the objectives of the association is to provide, promote and foster good social and cultural relationships and an environment where Yoruba people, Yoruba Canadians and other cultural associations can discuss matters of mutual interest to all cultures.”

This year, a Community Development and Social Integration program is partly sponsored by Employment and Social Development Canada with goals to educate and empower Black Canadians.

“Some of the classes offered under this program include Career Mentoring, Computer Literacy, Vocational Skills Education and Cultural Advancement,” the website says. “Over 250 participants have benefited from the program since the commencement in April 2022 and it is estimated that over 800 participants would have benefited from the program when it is completed in December 2022.”



