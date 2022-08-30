Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada formally initiates challenge of ‘unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber

Feds file notice under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The Canadian government filed notice of the challenge today under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Ng says in a statement that the duties harm Canadian businesses and workers but also serve as a tax on U.S. consumers already dealing with inflation and supply-chain issues.

The U.S. cut its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate in half earlier this month to 8.59 per cent from 17.61 per cent, but Ng signalled that Canada would still fight the measures.

The crux of the U.S. argument is that the stumpage fees provinces charge for timber harvested from Crown land are akin to subsidies, since U.S. producers must instead pay market rates.

Ng says that Canada is willing to work towards a negotiated solution in the long-running dispute.

RELATED: Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

softwood lumbertradeUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Old-school’ White Rock business of 46 years says a final farewell as closing date approaches
Next story
Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Just Posted

Crews work on the 700-seat, 29-classroom addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary on May 13, 2022. The expansion will be open for students next month. (Lauren Collins photo)
Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary addition nearly complete as new school year approaches

Surrey South by-election hopeful Pauline Greaves is flanked by supporters Aug. 29 as she made a campaign stop in Clayton at McIntyre Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Pauline Greaves promises to ‘keep the Cloverdale hospital moving forward’

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)
Surrey’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance competition and trip to world finals in South Africa

Pop-up banner image