(file)

(file)

Canfor reports $142M first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year ago

Pricing pressures on Western Canada operations blamed

Canfor Corp. reported a loss in its first-quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its lumber operations in Western Canada faced lower prices.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says it was another challenging quarter for the company’s lumber business.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says strong earnings from its European operations and more modest results from its operations in the U.S. South were outweighed by continued pricing pressure on its western Canadian operations.

Canfor says it lost $142.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $534.0 million or $4.29 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled nearly $1.39 billion, down from $2.21 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Canfor says it lost $1.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke with redacted report on Surrey policing from NDP government. (Photo: Anna Burns)
OUR VIEW: Farnworth fumbled Surrey cops process

A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Targeted shooting in Surrey leaves one dead

The 2022 Surrey Access Walk and Roll launched from the Semiahmoo House Society treehouse building. This year, organizers have chosen Crescent Beach for the event. (Contributed photo)
Accessibility ‘Walk and Roll’ event coming to South Surrey

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Surrey on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Two youths arrested after altercation in Fleetwood