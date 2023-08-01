Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 40th anniversary with customer appreciation day

Pharmacy first opened its doors to the public in 1983

A man walks past Cloverdale Pharmasave Aug. 1, 2023. Cloverdale Pharmasave is celebrating its 40th year of being in business and will hold a special celebration and customer appreciation day Sept. 9. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Pharmasave is celebrating 40 years.

The local pharmacy has been doing business in Cloverdale since 1983 and to show their gratitude for all the community support over the years, owners Fred Cheng, Josephine Leonard, and Christine Cheng are holding a customer appreciation day.

The celebration—to be held Sept. 9—will also include a fundraiser for cancer research.

Leonard is bringing in other industry health professionals to help make the 40th anniversary celebration unique.

“There will be free seminars with industry professionals, free consults with a Naturopathic physician, door prizes, freebies from Pharmasave mascot Beatrice the Bee, a prize wheel, and a silent auction benefiting the B.C. Cancer Foundation,” Leonard said.

To say “thank you” to all their customers, Leonard said they are running a storewide 30 per cent off sale (with some exceptions). Leonard said there’ll also be several 40 per cent off door-crasher deals.

“Come celebrate with us,” Leonard added.

Cloverdale Pharmasave is an integrative health pharmacy for people and animals. Recently they’ve been running free pet allergy seminars. Because the seminars have been so popular, they’re holding another one Aug. 24. Attendees must pre-register by calling 604-576-2888, or by singing up on cloverdalepharmasave.com.

Cloverdale Pharmasave’s 40th anniversary celebration will be held Sept. 9. The sale will run all day, but the special anniversary activities will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cloverdale Pharmasave is located at 5778 176A Street.

Visit, linktr.ee/cloverdalepharmasave, or cloverdalepharmasave.com for more info.



