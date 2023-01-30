Council to consider business-only designation for top floor of White Rock parkade

A motion to consider reserving the top floor of White Rock’s waterfront parkade for the use of waterfront-business employees is on the agenda for city council tonight (Jan. 30).

Put forward by Coun. Christopher Trevelyan, the motion recommends council ask city staff to report “on the feasibility of designating the top floor of the parkade as a waterfront business employee only parking location, to be used exclusively by waterfront business employees paying for a special business employee parking pass.”

The four-level West Beach Parkade, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street, opened to the public in May 2019. Costing the city around $12.5 million, it has more than 180 parking spaces and is open from 10 a.m. till midnight.

Currently, seaside businesses may request a ‘waterfront commercial merchant decal’ that provides 24/7 parking privileges in designated areas, including the parkade. The decal is transferable to multiple licence plates, which must be on record with the city finance department prior to use.

Tonight’s council meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. To attend virtually, visit whiterockcity.ca

