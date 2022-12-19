FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo Henry Hailey, 10, plays one of the online “Fortnite” game in the early morning hours in the basement of his Chicago home. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine, File)

Fortnite creator Epic Games to pay record FTC fine over violating children’s privacy

As part of its agreement, Epic must adopt stricter privacy settings for minors

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game Fortnite, has agreed to pay $520 million to the Federal Trade Commission over complaints that the company violated children’s privacy law and forced unintended purchases through trickery.

The settlement, which the FTC announced Monday, is divided into two complaints.

Epic, based in Cary, North Carolina, has agreed to pay $275 million for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) when it used “privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. This is the largest amount the FTC has ever collected for a COPPA violation.

As part of its agreement, Epic must adopt stricter privacy settings for minors, including turning off text and voice communications as default settings.

Epic has also agreed to pay the FTC $245 million for what the government described as “dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement.” The FTC will use this money to provide refunds to Fortnite consumers impacted by Epic’s practices.

According to the FTC, Epic maintained a design the incurred players to be “wrongfully charged” even after concerns were raised by more than a million users and many employees.

Epic released Fortnite in 2017, and the game rapidly ascended in popularity. Following a major investment from Sony last April, the privately-held Epic was valued around $32 billion. Its founder and CEO Tim Sweeney is ranked as the wealthiest person in North Carolina.

In a statement following the FTC announcement, Epic Games spokesperson Candela Montero said the company “accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”

“No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here,” Montero said. “The video game industry is a place of fast-moving innovation, where player expectations are high and new ideas are paramount. Statutes written decades ago don’t specify how gaming ecosystems should operate. The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough.

“We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”

RELATED: CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Law and justicevideo games

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Just Posted

Santa Claus arrived by fire truck at the Tong Louie YMCA in Surrey on Sunday, to help the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society hand out presents at their annual Adopt a Family event. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Santa Claus arrives by fire truck at Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA Sunday

Bev Sundeen is giving away free meals and gifts on Facebook to those in need. (Images via Facebook screenshots)
Cloverdale woman running free ‘24 Days of Gifting’ initiative on Facebook

Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in Fleetwood Sunday night, in the 8200-block of 168 Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fleetwood pedestrian dies of injuries

A woman braves the snowy weather in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and arctic winds bringing a bitterly cold few days for much of southern B.C.

Pop-up banner image