French-inspired design earns South Surrey homebuilder a nod at 2023 HAVAN Awards

Brickhouse Building owners Kevin Basran and Ravi Sidhu. (Contributed photo) The interior of the ‘French Chateau’ home in South Surrey that won Brickhouse Building recognition in the recent 2023 Havan Awards. (Contributed photo) This ‘French Chateau’ home in South Surrey won Brickhouse Building recognition in the recent 2023 Havan Awards. (Contributed photo)

A home-building company in South Surrey has received accolades for a custom French-inspired design.

Brickhouse Building Ltd. – owned by Kevin Basran and Ravi Sidhu – was celebrated in Vancouver April 22 at the 2023 HAVAN (Homebuilders Association Vancouver) Awards for Housing Excellence, an annual gala that recognizes excellence in new-home construction, renovation and design.

Brickhouse’s French Chateau won in the Best Custom Home: $2 Million – Under $3 Million category, beating out North Vancouver’s Kingdom Builders Inc. and Hasler Homes Ltd., as well as Delta’s Kemp Construction Management.

The awards, in their 14th year, “showcase the accomplishments of our industry as builders, renovators and designers across the province adopt B.C.’s advancing Energy Step Code requirements,” HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp said in a news release.

READ ALSO: White Rock, Surrey companies win homebuilding awards

The code – requiring most new construction in B.C. to be 20 per cent more energy efficient than base 2018 BC Building Code starting May 1, 2023 – is “raising the bar for higher performance homes with advanced techniques and technologies, resulting in improved energy efficiencies.”

Brickhouse was among 49 builders and designers to receive HAVAN awards this year, out of nearly 400 entries that were juried by a panel of builders, renovators and designers from across the country.

Features of its French Chateau include Juliet balconies and arches outside, and vaulted ceilings and a French country kitchen inside.

“In addition to its beauty, this home features the latest materials, equipment and efficiency seen in high-quality home building,” a news release issued by Brickhouse states.

Other Surrey-based winners include My House Design/Build Team Ltd. (Best Character Home Renovation and Grand Havan – Residential Renovator of the Year); Bayview Construction Ltd. (Best Townhouse/Condominium Renovation: $500,000 and Over); Zenterra Developments Ltd. (Best Townhouse/Rowhome Unit: Less than 1,500 S.F. and Best Townhouse/Rowhome Development); and Miracon Development Inc. (Best New Kitchen: Multi-Family Production Home, Grand HAVAN – Best Residential Community: Multi-Family, and Grand Havan – Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year)

Projects built, renovated, and/or marketed between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2023 were eligible to enter.

For a complete list of winners, visit havan.ca/awards/finalists

The call for entries to the 2024 HAVAN Awards is to open in October.

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Awardsdevelopmenthome