Halibut Festivals return to Surrey’s Fresh St. Markets with burgers and more May 14-15

Fish-filled events include food demonstrations, children’s activities

Festivals at two Surrey-area grocery stores will celebrate the arrival of close to 10,000 pounds of fresh Pacific Halibut this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, Halibut Festivals will be hosted by Fresh St. Market stores on Saturday, May 14 in Panorama (15127 Highway 10) and Sunday, May 15 in Fleetwood (15930 Fraser Hwy.).

Store operators invite the public “to enjoy fresh halibut burgers at these festive, family-friendly events offering two fish-filled days with food demonstrations, Halibut BBQ, children’s activities and more.”

Fresh-cut halibut will be sold at the two locations on those days, and the halibut burgers go for $7.50 each daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our past Halibut Festivals have been such a success with community participation, we couldn’t be more thrilled to get this spirit going again and our fish-filled events back in action,” company vice-president Mark McCurdy said.

Fresh St. Market operates six stores in B.C., including the two in Surrey and others in West Vancouver, Whistler Village North, Vancouver and Kamloops. Look for details on freshstmarket.com.


