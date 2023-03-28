Claudia Pang and Wilf Moeller are first in line for Daiso’s grand opening at Strawberry Hills Mall in Surrey on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Business

Japanese retailer, Daiso, opens Surrey location Saturday

Strawberry Hill location is over 6,000 square feet and sells a wide variety of discount items

More than 100 people lined up in the pouring rain Saturday in Surrey to be the first through the doors for the grand opening of Dasio, a Japanese variety discount store.

The Strawberry Hills Mall location is the fourth store in Canada and the 95th in North America.

The 6,901-square-foot store carries every trinket you can think of, from an egg de-sheller to home organization, decor, novelty items, Asian snacks and more. The first 100 customers on the opening weekend who spent over $40 received a Goodie Bag.

Guildford residents Wilf Moeller and Claudia Pang were first in line for the grand opening. They often travelled to Daiso’s Richmond location, so they were excited to see the store in their community. Moeller said that the store has excellent Japanese products.

Pang told the Now-Leader that the Daiso products are better quality than dollar stores.

Prices at Daiso are similar to that of a dollar store, but the company prefers to be referred to as a variety store instead.

“Customers shop Daiso for the incredible value and to find new surprises at every visit,” stated Daiso in a news release on March 6.

Daiso was founded in Japan in 1977 and opened its first store in Canada in 2021. It has over 5,500 stores across the globe. Daiso plans to open additional stores in Metro Vancouver by the end of the year.

Daiso also has locations in downtown Vancouver and in Richmond.


