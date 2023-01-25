Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

Microsoft said it’s seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. Many users also took to social media to complain that services were down.

By later in the morning, Downdetector showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

“We’re continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said. “We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

It tweeted earlier that it had “isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue” and that a network change suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back.

It comes after Microsoft reported Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Just Posted

Bonita and Don Findlay pictured on a trip in Italy in 2005. (Photo: Anna Burns)
MAID: ‘A compassionate medical option for people who want to choose how they end their life’

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey school grad helps NCAA student-athletes cope with transition from university sports

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)
Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford