South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce held their annual general meeting at the end of June. (Contributed photo)

New board of directors announced for South Surrey-White Rock chamber

Five new director board members were announced on June 28

A new board of directors has been elected for South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Their annual general meeting was held Tuesday, June 28 at Vinoscenti Vineyards, where guests enjoyed a tour and a get-together with other attendees, marking the chamber’s 85th anniversary.

MP Kerry Lynne Findlay spoke in the House of Commons, where she gave recognition to the Chamber for their work in supporting local businesses during the pandemic. The video of her speech was played at the meeting.

“It’s a testament to the hard work (past and present) of the staff, board of directors and many other business and community leaders who pulled together to help support our local businesses through a very challenging time. To receive this on the Chamber’s 85th anniversary makes it extra special,” Ritu Khanna, executive director of the chamber said in a Monday (July 11) release.

The new executive board of directors for 2022 to 2023 term are David Sexsmith, the manager of Community Relations, Hilltop Plumbing and Heating assuming the presidential role.

Vice president is Bob Bezubiak, a retired banker. Secretary is a lawyer with Cleveland Doan LLP, Alyona Kokanova, treasurer is Tingting Chi of CPA, CGA, MNP and the last executive member is past president Patricia Lapena, BC regional director for LegalShield.

Directors of the Chamber are Kellie Besseling, community relations director of Amica White Rock; Linda Holmes, investment advisor and financial planner of RBC Dominion Securities; Ernie Klassen, the owner of Ashberry & Logan, The Art of Flowers; Heather Martin, the president of Comfort Keepers White Rock/South Surrey and; Stewart Paddemors, realtor and owner of PREC, RE/MAX Colonial Pacific Realty.

More directors are Suneet Sekhon, the branch manager of TD Ocean Park, Louise Tremblay, executive director of Brella Community Services Society and Jian (James) Yu, director of Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society.

And finally, Steve Scott, Peace Arch News advertising manager.

All of the new directors were sworn in by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during the event, followed by remarks from White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

