New gym – with private workout suites – coming to South Surrey

A new fitness facility – which owners are calling “a first-of-its-kind hybrid fitness concept” – is set to open in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners later this summer.

Safe Sweat, founded by Emre Ozgur and Andrea Kloegman, aims to serve as something of a hybrid fitness model, combining the gym experience and at-home workouts.

The 2,700 sq.-ft. facility will feature eight private workout suites, which allow individuals to work out privately, as opposed to in a crowded gym.

“Having both witnessed and experienced body image issues and gym anxiety first-hand over the course of their careers, (Ozgur and Kloegman) sought to fill a void in the fitness industry with a gap-bridging solution for those wanting a premium workout experience without the potential judgment, ogling, discomfort or wait times that many experience at a traditional gym,” a news release notes.

“Millions of people suffer from gym anxiety, but not enough people talk about it and we wanted to not only normalize the conversation but provide a solution,” said Ozgur.

“By removing outside distractions, the need to wait for or wipe down equipment, and the stressors of working out in a busy public gym, the focus shifts back to the only person that matters: the person in the mirror.”

Each workout suite is between 150 and 250 square feet, and “all rooms are equipped with high-end finishes, the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, and everything you need to train at your best, including top-of-the-line cardio, squat racks, resistance training and functional equipment.”

As well, each suite includes a video screen programmed with the Safe Sweat video library, which gives members a selection of workouts to choose from.

An opening date for Safe Sweat, which is located at #20 2433 161A St., has not yet been set, though its expected to be in early August.



