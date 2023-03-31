Lady Gaga was captured carrying a Kilner Goods bag from an Okanagan designer while on the set of Joker 2. (La Maison Gaga/Instagram)

Lady Gaga was captured carrying a Kilner Goods bag from an Okanagan designer while on the set of Joker 2. (La Maison Gaga/Instagram)

No Joke: Lady Gaga sports Okanagan designer’s one-of-a-kind leather bag

Nicole Loewen thought is was a joke when told Lady Gaga is carrying her deisgn

An Okanagan bag designer found herself in the social media spotlight this week after a Lady Gaga fan page posted the celebrity sporting a Kilner Goods bag.

Nicole Loewen started the business several years ago by taking old leather jackets from thrift stores and upcycling them into 70s style purses and bags.

She found out her bag was being carried by Lady Gaga on the set of the new Joker 2 when La Maison Gaga tagged her on Instagram.

“I sort of saw it and I didn’t know if it was some sort of a joke or a scam or something. I sort of forwarded it to my friends and family and said ‘Wow, this is cool if it is real’.”

Using upcycled materials from old leather jackets and furniture as well as making the products by hand, Loewen’s bags are all one-of-a-kind with similar styles and looks.

“I like things that are a bit unusal and eclectic.”

Lady Gaga is photographed sporting a chevron shoulder bag in various shades of brown and black leather, and gold ring accents on the handle.

“I’ll make the same style of chevron bag, but it’ll be different leathers, slightly different hardward and sizes… They’re all a little bit different.”

No one can carry the exact same bag, but similar leather purses can be purched on Loewen’s Etsy shop.

Kilner Goods also has bags available for purchase at various locally owned retailers throughout the Okanagan.

Learn more about company or purchase one for yourself by visiting kilnergoods.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna MLA wants province to speed up transportation plans on Highway 97

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FashionfilmOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Japanese retailer, Daiso, opens Surrey location Saturday
Next story
Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw

Just Posted

A Zeller’s store in St. Eustache, Quebec, in January 2011. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
Zellers announces opening day at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

Rather than a traditional library, Grandview Heights Secondary has a three-storey ‘learning commons’ atrium featuring bookshelves and working spaces on each level. (Alex Browne file photo)
Teachers in Surrey concerned over cuts to library service in elementary schools

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision after two motorcycles crashed into the centre median on Fraser Highway in Surrey on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Man, 49, dead after fatal motorcycle accident Thursday in Surrey

The Fantasticks cast of players includes (at back, left to right) Emma Rose Gold, Kaden Chad, Scotia Browner and Oliver Gold, (foreground, left to right) Reginald Pillay, Adrian Shaffer and Peter Stainton. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Players present legendary long-running musical

Pop-up banner image