Nominations now open for Business Excellence Awards

South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce event to be held in spring

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its next Business Excellence Awards event, to be held in the spring.

While the exact date of the gala is yet to be determined, the categories and criteria for nominations are set.

Once again this year, the Chamber will honour business resilience in a range of categories, including Business of the Year for small, medium and large enterprises.

Businesses started within the last two years are eligible for the New Business of the Year award, while others will be honoured for Community Builder, Supporter of the Arts and Non-Profit Organization.

Additionally, the Chamber will recognize Business Leaders in three categories: Corporate, Self-Owned and U40.

Anyone can nominate one or multiple businesses in South Surrey and White Rock – chamber membership is not a requirement.

More information, including nomination forms and criteria for nominees, can be found on the SSWR Chamber website, www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/business-excellence

The date and venue for the Business Excellence Awards will be announced in the New Year.



