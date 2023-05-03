SkilledTradesBC open house in Surrey May 9, months ahead of December deadline

Reps will offer info about B.C.’s new Skilled Trades Certification program

SkilledTradesBC is hosting an open house in Surrey on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Facebook photo)

SkilledTradesBC will host an open house in Surrey on Tuesday, May 9, as part of a provincial roadshow to help introduce the newly mandated Skilled Trades Certification.

The drop-in event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Civic Hotel, 13475 Central Ave., across the plaza from city hall.

The open house is aimed at mechanical and electrical tradespeople to give them an opportunity to learn more about B.C.’s Skilled Trades Certification in advance of the December 2023 deadline for registering as an apprentice or obtaining a Journeyperson certificate.

Electrical and mechanical trades include electricians, powerline technicians, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics, gasfitters, steamfitters, pipefitters and sheet metal workers.

Representatives from SkilledTradesBC will be there to answer questions.

Formerly the Industry Training Authority, the recently relaunched SkilledTradesBC has been tasked by the provincial government with implementing a compulsory certification trades program (Skilled Trades Certification).

Surrey is the final stop of the B.C.-wide roadshow, which included stops in Abbotsford, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kamloops, Fort St. John, Victoria and the Okanagan over the last few months.

For more information visit skilledtradesbc.ca.

