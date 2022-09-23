Black Bond Books store at Central City Shopping Centre is among six the South Surrey-based chain operates in the Lower Mainland. File photo

South Surrey-based Black Bond buys Vancouver independent bookseller

Nearly 60-year-old chain will maintain character of Kerrisdale store

South Surrey-based family business Black Bond Books has announced in a media release that it will be purchasing Vancouver’s Hager Books, long considered a cornerstone of the Lower Mainland’s independent book community.

Current owner Andrea Davies is retiring after more than 50 years in the book business, and the Kerrisdale store’s management team cited the success that Black Bond achieved with its Book Warehouse acquisition a decade ago as motivation for choosing to sell to the chain.

Black Bond president Cathy Jesson and vice-president and director of operations Caitlin Jesson said booksellers and management at Hager Books have been welcomed to stay and continue sharing their love of books with their dedicated and loyal customers, and that they are committed to continuing the “quaint, community-focused” character of the store.The acquisition has also met with the approval of Hager Books’ founder, Louise Hager.

“I think the match is fabulous,” she commented.

The acquisition represents another milestone for Black Bond, which operates six stores in the Lower Mainland, and will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023, the Jesson said.

“Ten years after we acquired the Book Warehouse on Broadway, Black Bond Books is excited to add Hager Books to its family of bookstores,” Cathy Jesson said, adding that she agreed with Hager that the acquisition is a perfect fit for both companies.

“Hager Books has been such an integral part of the Vancouver book scene, (and) we’re so thrilled to be continuing this legacy with the amazing team of booksellers that (people) have known and loved,” Caitlin Jesson said.

Black Bond will also be taking over as official bookseller for this Fall’s Vancouver Writers Fest, Oct. 17 to 23.


