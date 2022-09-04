Kitchen Therapy staff pose with their latest donation to the BC SPCA, this one their biggest to date. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey business gives big to BC SPCA

Kitchen Therapy is a business in Surrey that has been donating to the organization since 2014

A South Surrey business is going on eight years of fundraising for the BC SPCA inspired by their love for furry friends.

Kitchen Therapy — located in Gandview Corners in South Surrey that provides items for the kitchen — has raised over $41,000 since 2014 going directly to the BC SPCA.

The non-profit organization is funded primarily by public donations to provide services to fulfill the BC SPCA’s mission to enhance the quality of life for animals. They have services such as cruelty investigations, emergency treatment, providing shelter and adoption process of abused and homeless animals, advocacy and more.

Kitchen Therapy’s latest donation was submitted on Aug. 29, marking their largest single-time donation of $10,000.

The business would offer their customers knife sharpening and gift wrapping in exchange for a donation to the organization.

Owners of Kitchen Therapy are Robbin Lich and Brent Bondarenko who have so much love for their own Dachshund dogs, Winnie and Coco, that they wanted to spread the love to other animals who need the support.

