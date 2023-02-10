South Surrey chip facility announces globally recognized food-safety certification

The producer of Hardbite chips has attained Safe Quality Food certification for its South Surrey facility, located at 3265 190 St. (Contributed photo)

The company behind Hardbite chips announced this week that it has attained Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification for its South Surrey manufacturing facility, located at 3265 190 St.

In a news release, the quality assurance manager of Naturally Homegrown Foods Ltd. said the certification “means a lot to the company.”

It’s “a testament to the procedures and processes that our team has created and followed with incredible detail,” said Marianella Ramos.

“As we continue to grow, this certification is just one way we can display our commitment to health and safety to our customers.”

Hardbite is the Canadian-owned-and-operated company’s anchor brand, which offers “a range of kettle cooked chips made with potatoes and root vegetables.”

NHF president Kirk Homenick said achieving certification was “critical to reinforcing our company values on strong controls on food standards to our retail partners.”

According to the Safe Quality Food Institute, the SQF program is “a leading, global food safety and quality certification and management system.”

“Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain – from the farm all the way to the retail stores,” the release adds.

