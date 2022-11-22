Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores. People fuel up vehicles at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores. People fuel up vehicles at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 0.5% in September

Sales drop led by gas stations along with food and beverage stores

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gas stations along with food and beverage stores.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for October pointed to a gain of 1.5 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For September, Statistics Canada says sales at gas stations fell 2.4 per cent as prices fell, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers were relatively unchanged.

Sales at food and beverage stores dropped 1.3 per cent in September, as supermarkets and grocery store sales fell 1.6 per cent and convenience stores lost 1.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 2.0 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.4 per cent in September.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in September.

RELATED: Value of goods and services purchased online by Canadians rose almost 50 per cent in 2020

Retail

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bringing a dream to life: Young White Rock entrepreneur opens new thrift store

Just Posted

Wearing a special Punjabi Night-themed jersey, Surrey Eagles forward Jacob Bonkowski, right, crashes into Vernon Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. At a sold-out rink, the home team blanked the visitors, 5-0. (Photo: Garrett James, via Facebook.com/SurreyEagles)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Special weekend for Surrey Eagles as team wins 2 more games, including a thriller

Newly elected Surrey city councillor Gordon Hepner outside his notary public office in South Surrey on Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
An ‘old soul’ new to the political arena, Hepner follows mother’s footsteps to Surrey City Hall

Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum talks to media after being found not guilty of public mischief Monday (Nov. 21). (Photo: Anna Burns)
Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief

The current version of the White Rock City Orchestra during recent rehearsals. Contributed photo
Busy season for White Rock City Orchestra maestra DeWit