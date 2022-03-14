Chris and Alice Powell pull apart empanadas at Union Latinos, located on 105A Ave in Whalley. (Submitted photo: Discover Surrey)

FOOD

Surrey’s expanded ‘Spice Trail’ highlights more ‘global dining opportunities’ in city

More than 75 Surrey-area enterprises are now listed, including new cuisine types

Surrey Spice Trail has nearly doubled in size, with more than 45 restaurants, retail stores and other food-driven businesses added to an initiative that highlights the city’s “global dining opportunities.”

Last June, Discover Surrey launched the website SpiceTrailSurreyBC.com with an interactive map, business listings and travel-blog descriptions of restaurants.

Now, diners can check out more than 75 Surrey-area enterprises listed, including new cuisine types such as African and Syrian. New partners include family-run restaurants, cafes with fine dining and some neighbourhood favourites.

“Bringing together so many different styles of food underneath one banner is a bit of a metaphor for Surrey, in general,” said Julia Barrieros, board chair for Discover Surrey and general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Surrey.

“We’re excited to expand upon the success of the Surrey Spice Trail and can’t wait to give visitors the opportunity discover new restaurants ranging from high-end bistros to local take-out favourites.”

New to Surrey Spice Trail are shawarma and baklava at Syrian Gourmet, Bun Nuoc Leo (rice noodle soup) at KG Banh Mi & Coffee, honey-jerk chicken at Taste of Africa, El Salvadoran pupusas (corn griddle cake) at Don Chepe’s, tours run by Chew on This Tasty Tours, and more.

Out of the gate last spring, Spice Trail highlights included Beef Ularthiyathu from Southern India (at Kerala Kitchen), Jamaican patties and Oxtail stew from the Caribbean (at Di Reggae Café), Thai red curry and Teh tarik (pulled tea) from Malaysia (Meks Delight) and Gorkha spinach chicken and Chicken momos jhol (dumplings) from Nepal (Spice of Nepal).

Discover Surrey, the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Surrey, operates as an independent, non-profit organization, governed by a volunteer board of directors representing various sectors of the tourism industry.

