Surrey’s Hockey Shop is moving to Langley after 33 years of business in Whalley

The Hockey Shop’s 33-year run in Surrey is coming to an end.

The sports retailer is moving to Langley this fall.

“Our new store will be bigger and better in every way,” shop operators told customers in an email Monday morning (June 27). “It is literally being built in order to serve you better.”

The new Hockey Shop will be located in Langley on 66 Avenue, just east of 200 Street, between The Home Depot and Best Buy stores.

A new “Source for Sports” logo has also been unveiled, as a tie-in with the national buying group.

The award-winning Hockey Shop opened for business in Whalley in 1988.

The current location on City Parkway is the company’s third, starting in 2010, in the former A&B Sound location directly across from Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

The shop website features milestone events at The Hockey Shop, including visits by NHL stars, awards and news of the 2017 fire that closed the shop and put its future in jeopardy.

The shop’s move to Langley has been in the works for many months, and word leaked out prior to this week’s official announcement.

Shop co-owner Chad Purdy said the family-owned business is excited for the future.

“The area’s been good to us for a lot of years, but the last couple there’s been a noticeable decline,” he said during a recent interview. “I’m spending an hour, half hour, cleaning the parking lot every day, finding everything you can possibly imagine. It’s just dangerous.”



