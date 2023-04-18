FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Uber Eats launches cannabis delivery service in Vancouver, Victoria

Starting immediately, B.C. residents over the age of 19 can use the Uber Eats app to order

A partnership between Uber Eats and cannabis resource company Leafly means British Columbia residents are now able to order legal pot and have it delivered to their door.

Uber Canada says, starting immediately, B.C. residents over the age of 19 can use the Uber Eats app to order marijuana from local, licensed retailers.

The statement from Uber Eats says its delivery workers won’t be involved because certified staff from the cannabis retailer will instead deliver the order to the customer and verify the recipient’s age and sobriety.

Thirteen retailers in Vancouver and Victoria are working with Uber Eats on the B.C. program.

The Uber Canada statement doesn’t say when cannabis delivery could be expanded to other B.C. cities.

Uber says the B.C. launch comes six months after it worked with Leafly to offer pot delivery in Ontario, the first time that delivery of the drug was available on a major third-party delivery platform, anywhere in the world.

Aaron Sinnathamby, CEO of ARCannabis, one of the B.C. cannabis retailers working with Uber Eats, says ARCannabis has always focused on customer service.

“Just like the in-store experience, our provincially certified delivery staff understand and comply with local regulations around cannabis transactions, including checking ID,” Sinnathamby says in the statement.

