Walmart Canada among Surrey Environment and Business Award winners

Surrey Digital Printing and Weir Minerals are the other two award recipients

Three winners of the 2022 Surrey Environment and Business Awards were announced ahead of this week’s event.

Walmart Canada won the Large Business category, Weir Minerals is tops among Medium-sized Businesses and Surrey Digital Printing is the Small Business winner.

The award winners are chosen for “their demonstration of exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and issues.”

Surrey Board of Trade hosts the annual event, a luncheon held Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Walmart Canada won for its Surrey Distribution Centre, a 300,000-square-foot facility opened in Campbell Heights last April.

“Walmart reduced its carbon footprint by requiring fewer long-haul trips from Alberta,” an awards bio says. “The Distribution Centre is on track to becoming a zero-waste facility as it is built vertically, using about half of the land mass required for a traditional equivalent facility. It uses LED lighting and intelligent controls to reduce energy consumption by 70%. Incorporating Witron’s cutting-edge technology allows Walmart to complete as many as 150,000 orders per day for its 45 locations across B.C.”

Weir Minerals won for engineering solutions that “improve safety, efficiency and sustainability, helping to provide the essential resources needed by a growing world,” a bio says. “The whole purpose of Weir’s business is to recycle pumps, pipes, valves and other types of steel equipment by adding a sacrificial layer of rubber to protect the underlying steel and extend the life of steel components.”

In the Small Business category, Surrey Digital Printing is recognized for offering reprographic and blueprint services “using the latest technologies and state-of-the-art printing equipment. Part of their vision is supporting and enhancing their community’s development through environmental and resource sustainability, and waste reduction is a crucial piece of this initiative. They formed a Sustainability Committee to review the daily processes and ensure that each employee understands their role in achieving the company’s sustainability goals.”

Tuesday’s awards events will include guest speaker Josie Osborne, BC’s Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries.

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade issued a proclamation for Rail Safety Week (Sept. 19-25) to raise awareness of the dangers of ignoring safety warnings at level crossings and trespassing on rail property to reduce avoidable deaths, injuries and damage caused by incidents involving trains and citizens.

“Trains are an important part of our transportation network, not only for transporting people and goods, but moving necessary supplies to communities all over BC,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “Surrey has a significant railway network that is a part of our economic foundation.”



