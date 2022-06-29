When White Rock’s Helena Roberts checked her Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Peninsula Village Safeway, she got a nice surprise in the form of a win exceeding $93,000. (BCLC photo)

When White Rock’s Helena Roberts checked her Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Peninsula Village Safeway, she got a nice surprise in the form of a win exceeding $93,000. (BCLC photo)

White Rock Lotto 6/49 winner ‘in complete disbelief’

Ticket for May 18 draw netted more than $93K

A trip to the grocery store tends to pull a little more money out of most people’s wallets these days, but that wasn’t the case for Helena Roberts.

In fact, the White Rock woman’s bank balance climbed by nearly $100,000 after she checked her Lotto 6/49 ticket at Safeway in the Peninsula Village Shopping Centre last month.

That’s when Roberts learned the ticket she’d purchased for the May 18 draw had won her a nice chunk of change – $93,428.20 to be exact.

Roberts was in complete disbelief after checking her ticket and had to double check with a Safeway employee if she really won, according to a BCLC release.

“It doesn’t feel real, I still don’t believe it,” said Roberts, who added that she plans to do some shopping and contribute to her savings with her winnings.


