White Rock Save-On-Foods’ staff throws pie to celebrate fundraising success

Two weeks of fundraising at White Rock’s Save-on-Foods culminated Wednesday with plenty of pies being thrown in the faces of store managers.

The Save-On location’s Round Up For Kids campaign raised $9,038, which meant managers had to fulfil their promise to staff – which was to take pies in the face if staff hit the $8,000 mark in the campaign.

By virtue of raising the most money individually – $1,244 in total – Pauline Morgan was granted the opportunity to throw the first pie, followed by fellow fundraisers Ranjit Cheema ($890), Roberta Nielsen ($600), Reggie Kawasaki ($597), Bonnie Toyber ($582), Chelsea Lacey ($420) and Nadia Mottershead ($255).

Additionally, the store, located at 1641 152 St., held a ‘spin-the-wheel’ fundraiser with Laronde Elementary Grade 7 students, as part of a classroom leadership project. That fundraising effort raised $4,000 for Canuck Place.

Two students, Gabriel Prasad and Mitchell Curley, wanted to raise funds for Canuck Place in honour of family friend Wilson Liu, who passed away in 2015 of a rare childhood disease.



