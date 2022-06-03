With ‘HRT Abduction,’ Surrey security company boss ventures into action-movie world

Camil Dubuc in costume for “HRT Abduction,” a 25-minute “concept” movie executive-produced by the founder and operator of Surrey-based Genesis Security. (Submitted photo)

A new “Hostage Rescue Team” action-movie concept is the latest venture for Camil Dubuc, founder and president of Surrey-based Genesis Security.

Now 25 years in business, the company employs close to 850 people and operates a 6,000-square-foot headquarters on King George Boulevard in Newton, near 68 Avenue.

In recent years Dubuc ventured into tactical gear sales and video production, leading to the creation of “HRT Abduction,” a 25-minute movie he executive-produced. He also has a bit part in the action flick, debuted May 14 at a Vancouver theatre.

The movie introduces an elite FBI tactical group that responds to terrorist threats. Director Stanton Chong also focused cameras on the villainous “Filthy Pigs” who kidnap the rich “to feed their sadistic ideals,” according to a bio.

Filming was done last October at the old Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam and in a Marpole-area house in Vancouver. The movie features actors James Michalopolous (“The 100”), Mike Dopud (“Power”) and Kallie Hu (“The Flash”).

Now, the short film is being shopped to studios with the hope of turning it in to a full-length feature.

For Dubuc, it’s all a passion project. “We hope it showcases the potential of making this a lengthy franchise,” he said.

In addition to the security company, Dubuc runs Genesis Tactical Gear and Label Productions.

Genesis Security employs security guards for many large events in the region, including Surrey’s Vaisakhi Day Parade, Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair and summer’s Fusion Festival.

In the mid-1990s Genesis was launched at nightclubs and events in Vancouver, to which Dubuc moved from Montreal nearly three decades ago.

In 2017 the company moved into a new HQ in Newton, for training, administration and monitoring operations, and retained office space in Vancouver.

“There is a lot of potential for us in Surrey, and it’s a great place to work,” Dubuc told the Now-Leader. “Probably 80 per cent of my staff is from here, the Fraser Valley. It didn’t make sense for us to have the training Vancouver and bring all those people there, so they can come here now.”

To celebrate the 25th-year milestone, Dubuc said his company has a number of initiatives planned in 2022, including an anniversary event and “a number of community projects.”

As for “HRT Abduction,” he’s proud that people finally get to see the movie, or at least the concept of what it could become.

“We want to make a full-length movie about 110 minutes, but to make that we needed to make a concept, and from there we want to sell that,” Dubuc noted.

“We’re very happy with it, like an American show with HRT, a team,” he added. “I’ve been talking about it with a lot of people, and it’s been fun to do this. I don’t have expectations, I just enjoy it.”



