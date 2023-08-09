Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Women We Admire names Huberman among top 50 female leaders

This is top 50 women leaders in Vancouver for 2023

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman has been named among the top 50 female leaders of Vancouver for 2023, by the Women We Admire organization.

“I am honoured to be included in this year’s list among a group of strong female leaders in their respective industries,” Huberman stated in a press release Wednesday. “Though this list is labelled as Vancouver, the Women We Admire organization is certainly taking a regional approach to recognizing innovation and productivity.”

Huberman has been president and CEO of the board of trade for 17 years and last year she won Simon Fraser University’s Distinguished Alumni Award.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surreywomen in business

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Program rewards companies that better protect temporary foreign workers
Next story
Minister launches review of B.C. port strike looking for ‘structural issues’

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey Sports Museum fundraising led by athlete ahead of her 108th Ironman triathlon

(Photo: issbc.org)
Surrey woman named to the Order of B.C.

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey-born Brokop duets with daughter of country legends on female-focused ‘Heels’ remake

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Women We Admire names Huberman among top 50 female leaders