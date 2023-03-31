A Zeller’s store in St. Eustache, Quebec, in January 2011. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

A Zeller’s store in St. Eustache, Quebec, in January 2011. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Zellers announces opening day at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

Store will open inside Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday (April 4)

Zellers will open in Hudson Bay’s at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey on Tuesday (April 4), along with locations in Abbotsford, Kamloops and downtown Vancouver.

The Zellers online store launched on March 23 when stores in Alberta and Ontario opened.

“With the launch of Zellers.ca, people across the country have already rekindled their love affair with the brand, discovering favourites across key lifestyle categories,” according to a news release posted to newswire.ca.

On Tuesday, “customers will be greeted with “a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey.”

Zellers says it’s gearing up “to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.”

During opening week, Zellers Diners on Wheels rolled into Zellers locations in Alberta and Ontario. The dinner will be “pulling up in all these communities over a series of days,” according to the release.

The diner will feature “nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy.”

The schedule for the Diner on Wheels has not been posted yet.

Founded by Walter P. Zeller in 1931 in London, Ontario, the Zellers department retail chain was bought by the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) in 1978. The Zellers stores were closed in 2013 following the arrival of Wal-Mart and other competitors in Canada.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Hudson Bay Company for comment.

-With files from Tom Zillich


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

RetailSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tourism shot up in 2022, but still far short of pre-pandemic levels: StatCan

Just Posted

A Zeller’s store in St. Eustache, Quebec, in January 2011. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
Zellers announces opening day at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

Glassblower Robert Gary Parkes with a memorial glass paperweight he made at his Surrey studio, in Port Kells. The paperweights are filled with human or animal ashes. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey glassblower to close studio after 50-plus years of hot work, including ash-filled memorials

Rather than a traditional library, Grandview Heights Secondary has a three-storey ‘learning commons’ atrium featuring bookshelves and working spaces on each level. (Alex Browne file photo)
Teachers in Surrey concerned over cuts to library service in elementary schools

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision after two motorcycles crashed into the centre median on Fraser Highway in Surrey on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Man, 49, dead after fatal motorcycle accident Thursday in Surrey

Pop-up banner image