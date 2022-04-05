10th annual Reach Society gala in person this summer

Events committee volunteers Christine Sutherland and Linda Edwards hold a poster for “Wings of Change,” Reach Child and Development Society’s 10th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala. The event returns with an in-person format to the Tsawwassen Springs ballroom on June 4, 2022. (Reach Child and Development Society photo)

After two years of pandemic-related delays, Reach Child and Development Society is returning to an in-person format for its annual fundraising gala this summer.

The Wings of Change gala, Reach’s 10th annual Reach for the Stars event, was originally planned for Oct. 2, 2021, however had to be postponed in the wake of extended provincial COVID-19 safety protocols.

Now, with COVID restrictions easing, the society is eager to once again see the community come together June 4 at the Tsawwassen Springs ballroom to raise money in support of children with developmental needs and their families.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring our incredible extended Reach family and community of supporters together to celebrate our 10th annual gala in-person,” Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs said in a press release. “I cannot wait to see everyone after so long and to be surrounded by the generosity of spirit that emanates from such wonderful people coming together for what is always a special, heartwarming evening.”

Reach said this year’s event would not be possible without the long-term commitment of events committee members Linda Edwards, Christine Sutherland and Khya Fellingham, or the significant support of major donor Realco Properties and presenting sponsors Ocean Trailer and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. with returning MC Steve Darling leading guests through an evening replete with good news about how families are helped by Reach programs, a welcome cocktail, plated dinner, live and silent auctions, live music and in-person connections.

Gala tickets are $200 each. For more info and to register, visit reachgala.com.

Last fall, Reach held a virtual “un-gala” auction in-lien of the postponed Wings of Change gala, raising more than $56,100.

READ MORE: $56K raised in Reach Society’s ‘Ungala’ virtual auction (Oct. 25, 2021)

SEE ALSO: Reach Society holiday appeal raises $32,000 (Feb. 1, 2022)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta