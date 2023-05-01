Twin 11-year-old brothers Adam and Andrew Yang performed a voice-and-piano rendition of the Josh Groban hit “You Raise Me Up” at Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s 10th annual Reach for the Stars Gala on June 4, 2022 at Tsawwassen Springs. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

Twin 11-year-old brothers Adam and Andrew Yang performed a voice-and-piano rendition of the Josh Groban hit “You Raise Me Up” at Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s 10th annual Reach for the Stars Gala on June 4, 2022 at Tsawwassen Springs. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

11th annual Reach Society gala to help children live their best life

With a Parisian “La Bell Vie” theme, the event takes place on Saturday, June 3 at Tsawwassen Springs

Reach Child and Development Society is invoking the City of Light for its 11th annual Reach for the Stars gala.

With a Parisian “La Bell Vie” theme, this year’s event will focus on the society’s ability to help children with developmental challenges, autism and extra needs live their best life, according to Reach fundraising manager Tamara Veitch.

“Come immerse yourself in ‘La Petite Paris’ at the 2023 Reach for the Stars gala and you’ll be giving to a worthy cause while enjoying a lovely night out of great food and entertainment,” Veitch said in a press release.

Returning for this year’s gala are major donor Realco Properties and presenting sponsors Ocean Trailer and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. Joining them this year is platinum sponsor Beedie.

“Reach extends [its] heartfelt appreciation to all sponsors, prize donors, guests and volunteers involved in Reach for the Stars galas and [for] the funds that these evenings provide to local children with extra needs and their families,” the society said in a press release.

The 2023 Reach for the Stars gala takes place on Saturday, June 3 at Tsawwassen Springs. Steve Darling will once again serve as the night’s master of ceremonies, and program families and children will share their stories and talents with guests. Also on offer will be welcome cocktails, a plated dinner, live and silent auctions, live music, an Air Canada raffle and in-person connections.

Gala tickets are $250 each and guests will receive a $125 tax donation receipt for every ticket purchased.

To register, visit reachgala.com.

Delta

