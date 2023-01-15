UNITI is thanking the community for its generosity to their holiday fundraising campaign, 12 Days of UNITI, which raised $121K towards services and support for people with disabilities and their families in Surrey and White Rock. (UNITI website photo)

12 Days of UNITI raises $121K for services, support and resources on the Peninsula

White Rock and South Surrey residents generous in holiday fundraising campaign

A major fundraising campaign has been a great success on the Peninsula.

White Rock and South Surrey residents helped raise more than $120,000 for the services provided through UNITI.

UNITI, a partnership of three non-profit organizations – Semiahmoo House Society (SHS), Peninsula Estates Housing Society (PEHS) and The Semiahmoo Foundation (TSF) – announced the community has helped them raise $121,000 through their annual 12 Days of UNITI holiday fundraiser.

“Wow! We asked for support,” a tweet from the organization reads.

“Our community responded with enthusiasm, generosity and commitment to our vision. With your help, we raised $121,000.00 for the #12DaysOfUNITI campaign!”

“Thank you!”

The goal for this year’s campaign was $120,000.

The partnership provides important community services and support for people with disabilities and their families in Surrey and White Rock, and promotes and inclusive community.

“Follow us on social media to stay up-to-date with the progress of projects funded by the 12 Days of UNITI,” the organization said in a release.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCharity and Donations

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Just Posted

UNITI is thanking the community for its generosity to their holiday fundraising campaign, 12 Days of UNITI, which raised $121K towards services and support for people with disabilities and their families in Surrey and White Rock. (UNITI website photo)
12 Days of UNITI raises $121K for services, support and resources on the Peninsula

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team early Sunday morning, after a fatal two-vehicle collision happened at 152 Street and Guildford Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Sunday morning crash leaves one dead in Surrey

Enver Creek poses for a photo after winning the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Park 69-68 in Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Enver Creek Cougars win in the final seconds of the Surrey RCMP classic

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?