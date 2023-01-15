12 Days of UNITI raises $121K for services, support and resources on the Peninsula

White Rock and South Surrey residents generous in holiday fundraising campaign

A major fundraising campaign has been a great success on the Peninsula.

White Rock and South Surrey residents helped raise more than $120,000 for the services provided through UNITI.

UNITI, a partnership of three non-profit organizations – Semiahmoo House Society (SHS), Peninsula Estates Housing Society (PEHS) and The Semiahmoo Foundation (TSF) – announced the community has helped them raise $121,000 through their annual 12 Days of UNITI holiday fundraiser.

“Wow! We asked for support,” a tweet from the organization reads.

“Our community responded with enthusiasm, generosity and commitment to our vision. With your help, we raised $121,000.00 for the #12DaysOfUNITI campaign!”

“Thank you!”

The goal for this year’s campaign was $120,000.

The partnership provides important community services and support for people with disabilities and their families in Surrey and White Rock, and promotes and inclusive community.

