3 former Surrey students receive $30K Cmolik scholarships

The graduates went to Frank Hurt and Elgin Park secondary schools

Three Surrey alumni have each received $30,000-scholarships from the Cmolik Foundation, the school district says.

Frank Hurt Secondary graduates, Chadni Khondoker and Alissa Hewton, and Elgin Park Secondary graduate Rachel McLellan-Carich were recently awarded the scholarships to pursue graduate studies in their fields of study, according to a release from the Surrey school district.

Khondoker, the district says, is an award-winning graduate of the University of B.C.’s bachelor of science program with distinction, is pursuing a doctorate of medicine as part of “a passion for health advocacy to empower vulnerable populations, eliminate health barriers and create inclusive communities.”

The district notes she is involved in women’s reproductive health research as well as leadership roles with various community organizations.

“The past few years have challenged me to think critically about issues that exist in my community and more importantly how I plan to be part of the solutions,” said Khondoker in a statement. “A degree in medicine will allow me to tend to the health of my community through eliminating health barriers, reducing suffering, and promoting wellness.”

Meantime, the district says Hewton plans to complete her master of science in speech-language pathology, with a goal of attaining a Ph.D.

“I plan to continue on to Ph.D. studies with hopes of creating more research opportunities and possibilities of opening more graduate programs within more universities in Canada,” said Hewton, a recent Simon Fraser University graduate, with a bachelor of arts in psychology and linguistics and a certificate in speech sciences.

For McLellan-Carich, she plans to further her bachelor of arts in psychology with a master of science degree in pharmacology from UBC.

The district says McLellan-Carich is interested in studying “the impact of neuropharmacology, epidemiology and patient safety in vulnerable populations to improve patient quality of life.

“She is also passionate about understanding the neuroscience of resilience, and how a person’s unique genetic makeup influences an individual’s response to medications and treatments.”



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Education