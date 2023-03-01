35,000 O’Reilly eBooks added to Surrey Libraries’ digital collection, plus video courses

The company creates books and videos for makers, gamers and tinkerers

Lego and “For Dummies” eBooks are among titles published by O’Reilly.

Surrey Libraries has added O’Reilly eBooks and videos to its catalogue of digital resources.

Free to use with a library card, the platform offers more than 35,000 eBooks and 30,000 hours of video courses on technology, business, design, science, engineering, travel, hobbies, health and more.

O’Reilly has has books and videos for makers, gamers and tinkerers, including STEAM Lab for Kids and The Lego Build-It Book, Volumes 1 & 2. More than 900 books from the “For Dummies” series are included, plus 150 titles on job-seeking and career development.

“The resource also has technology learning paths like SQL Fundamentals – SQL for Data Analysis and Database Design, case studies like ‘Pinterest’s Journey to the Cloud,’ and countless hours of video instruction on topics like Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, Linux Fundamentals, or Amazon Web Services,” Surrey Libraries boasts.

Sign up for a library card on surreylibraries.ca, or visit any of the 10 locations.