A shredding event at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre March 25, 2023 raised more than $6,000 and 385lbs of food for Sources’ food bank. (Contributed photo)

A shredding event at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre March 25, 2023 raised more than $6,000 and 385lbs of food for Sources’ food bank. (Contributed photo)

$6K raised for food bank at South Surrey shredding event

Fundraiser also collected 385lbs of food and saved equivalent of 103 trees

A recent fundraiser at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre is being celebrated for saving the equivalent of more than 100 mature trees.

Officials say the Shred Event, held March 25, also raised more than $6,000 and 385 lbs of food for Sources Food Bank.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: South Surrey shredding event raises $9K for Sources’ food bank

Shopping centre spokesperson Jeri Cox said Surrey firefighters assisted with the four-hour endeavour, which invited those looking for a secure way to dispose of private documents to head over and support the food bank at the same time.

Many took advantage of the opportunity, with six tons of paper shredded by day’s end.

Shredwise CEO Tino Fluckiger – a White Rock resident – confirmed the shredded material is all “completely repurposed,” a process that saves dozens of trees.

Cox said the funds raised bring the total amount generated for the food bank through the centre’s shredding events over the past 11 years to nearly $90,000.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Food BankRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spring is here, which means Surrey’s ‘Environmental Extravaganza’ is back

Just Posted

Betty Huff Theatre Company is back with a staging of “Madagascar Junior” at the Surrey elementary school on the evenings of April 3, 4 and 7, with curtain at 7 p.m. at 13055 Huntley Ave. The general public is welcome to watch. Info: bettyhufftheatre.ca, or call 604-585-3104. (Submitted photo)
SURREY EVENTS: ‘Madagascar Junior,’ PIGS tribute to Pink Floyd, Sikh heritage art show & more

Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

A dog visits the White Rock promenade. Beginning Saturday, April 1, dogs are no longer allowed on the waterfront walkway. They may still visit Memorial Park, when they are accompanied by their human. Dogs are never permitted on the White Rock Pier. (File photo)
Dogs not permitted on White Rock Promenade as of this Saturday

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, wearing a black hoody with white designs, a blue jacket, Nike shoes and a black baseball cap. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Police in Surrey ask for help identifying suspect in construction site break-and-enter

Pop-up banner image