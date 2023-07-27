Abbotsford hotdog vendor helps search to find kidney for Maple Ridge man, 22

Enrique Perez of Maple Ridge is in need of a live kidney donor. He is being helped in his search by hotdog vendor Skully White of Abbotsford.

Abbotsford hotdog vendor Skully White is continuing his campaign to help find live kidney donors for people in need of transplants.

This time, White is focusing on Maple Ridge’s Enrique Perez, 22, who was diagnosed in June 2021 with an immunological disorder called IgA nephropathy – also known as Berger’s disease – that damages kidney tissues.

Perez’s kidney function is currently less than nine per cent and he has started dialysis while continuing to work full-time at Pioneer Chrysler Jeep in Mission.

His dream is to become a Red Seal mechanic and open his own shop.

Perez is in need of a transplant, but his mom was ruled out due to her own diagnosis of polycystic kidney disease. Other family members and friends have also not been a suitable match.

White has now stepped into the search. He owns and operates Lullys Food Experience hotdog stand out of the Canadian Tire parking lot and at Abbotsford Centre during events.

He donated one of his kidneys to customer Tim Hiscock in December 2020 and later launched a campaign to find live kidney donors for others.

White has so far assisted in seven people receiving transplants. White promises free hotdogs for life to anyone who donates a kidney.

He has been promoting Perez’s need for a transplant on his social media accounts.

“The day following his diagnosis and discharge from hospital, he was put on chemotherapy and a cocktail of more meds than he has fingers,” White wrote.

“His diet had to be changed and within months he was involved in meetings to discuss his need for a kidney transplant. His life revolves around doctors, hospitals, blood tests, medication, injections and now dialysis.”

Perez’s blood type is O, and either positive or negative will be a blood match.

Anyone interested in being a possible donor for him – or for anyone else – is asked to email kidneydonornurse@vch.ca or call 604-875-5182 or 1-855-875-5182 and reference transplant number 24529.

They can also text White at 250-384-0403 or skully@lullys.ca.

