Alzheimer fundraising walk returned to White Rock

Walk honourees Donna and Mike Wager with Harry Bains, Minister of Labour cutting the ribbon to begin the Walk for Alzheimer’s at Bayview Park on Sunday afternoon. (Contributed photo) Participants for The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer set-off, with honourees Donna and Mike Wager leading the group (Sobia Moman photo)

Raising awareness for dementia and providing those affected with care are the main goals for the annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s was on Sunday afternoon (May 29) where participants and organizers gathered at Bayview Park to commemorate the return of the in-person event after two years.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers resources for care and support, educational and fitness programs and the overall assurance that those affected by the disease are not alone.

Honourees for the event were South Surrey residents Donna and Mike Wager. Donna is living with dementia and educates others whenever she can that the diagnosis does not mean that a meaningful life must come to an end.

READ MORE:Surrey student, 6, raises more than half of school’s $10,473 total, then donates prize toy

Avalon Tournier, support and education coordinator for Alzheimer Society of B.C. spoke to the near-hundred people present before the Walk commenced, sharing that her mother was diagnosed with dementia when she was 54 years old. Her own family went to the society for help when they needed it and now Tournier helps other families going through the same experience.

Tournier and the society’s vision is that “people living with dementia and caregivers are welcomed, included and supported,” she said at the event.

This goal will only be possible through services that are free from all kinds of barriers and prejudice, she added.

“There isn’t a family that isn’t touched by this disease,” said Harry Bains, MLA and minister of labour, adding that his father was diagnosed with dementia.

“I remember when my father was going through this, we didn’t know who to turn to.”

Bains continued by saying that his family found the Alzheimer Society of B.C. which helped his father and their whole family through the process.

Twenty other locations across the province participated in the Walk on Sunday. Participants were seen wearing t-shirts and sweaters with the names and pictures of the people they were walking for displayed across the front and back.

Funds raised for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. will go towards supporting the various programs and services the society offers and also towards finding more treatments and a cure for dementia. Donations are still being accepted, visit alzbc.org/walk to donate and visit alzheimer.ca to learn more about dementia and the programs the society offers.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alzheimer's DiseaseCity of White Rockfundraiser