Alzheimer walk returns to White Rock waterfront

Seniors participate in the 2017 Investors Group Walk of Alzheimer’s. (File photo)

After a two-year hiatus on in-person events, White Rock and South Surrey residents are invited to walk together on the waterfront in an annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s – set for Sunday, May 29 – aims to “raise funds to ensure that people affected by dementia have the tools to live their best life possible.”

READ MORE: South Surrey senior honoured in 2021 Alzheimer’s walk

In a news release promoting the event, society officials laud the role volunteers play in its flagship fundraiser, citing organization, promotion, fundraising and awareness-building that wouldn’t happen if not for the dedicated souls who step up.

“We are so grateful to all the volunteers who help with the Walk. Every year, we are deeply impressed by the generosity and dedication they display when it comes to supporting British Columbians on the dementia journey,” Cathryn France, director of resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C., said in the release.

“Our volunteers are the main force behind our event. They raise awareness about the disease and they help us make a difference in the lives of people affected by dementia.”

This year, the walk in White Rock and South Surrey honours Donna and Mike Wager.

In sharing her story on the society’s walk webpage, Donna Wager said she first recognized memory loss following a hip replacement eight years ago, and said it’s as though she remains stuck in an anesthetic fog from the surgery.

Her cognitive changes are relatively slow, she continues, and she continues to travel, volunteer and stay active with her husband. She is also participating in quality-of-life dementia research through UBC.

Mike Wager encourages those who are on a similar journey to get involved in a support group.

“Everyone in the group is on the journey and often at different stages,” he tells the society. “It gives you a look forward to what your journey might look like. It’s not the end of the world and a support group can help you realize that.”

Walk participants this year have the option to “walk your own way,” at a date and time of their choice, the news release notes.

For those wanting to join the in-person event, it is set to pace off from Bayview Park (14586 Marine Dr.) at 10:30 a.m., with day-of registration beginning an hour earlier.

For more information, to register ahead of time, or to donate, visit alzbc.org/walk

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Alzheimer's Diseasefundraiser