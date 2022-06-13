Amid worker shortages, endless opportunities at Black Press Media’s career fair in Langley

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the field house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering over 500 opportunities for employment and 1,000’s of post secondary options to choose from. (File photo)

With industries across B.C. struggling to find enough employees, workers have much more choice than usual in what they decide to pursue.

The province’s latest labour market outlook estimates there will be more than one million job openings in the next decade and 83,000 will go unfilled.

The biggest issue causing the labour shortage, according to experts, is Canada’s aging population. Now, more than ever, a greater number of people are leaving the workforce than are entering it, the Business Development Bank of Canada says.

The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the problem.

The number of people immigrating to Canada or entering for seasonal work was greatly reduced, while people already working here faced mass layoffs, uniquely difficult working conditions and increased costs of living.

In the next 10 years, B.C. predicts other sectors with the greatest need will be health care, social assistance and education. Science and technology jobs will also be in high demand, as will openings in skilled trades such as cooks, mechanics and hairstylists, according to B.C.’s labour market outlook.

As those in the Lower Mainland look to re-enter the workforce, or make changes in their career path, the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Event will be a hiring fair they don’t want to miss.

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the field house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering over 500 opportunities for employment and 1,000’s of post secondary options to choose from.

Employers include those in the industries of: retail, transport, warehouse, office admin, trades, financial, social services, government, hospitality, and more.

For more details, visit events.blackpress.ca/langley, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

