The White Rock Pier lights were blue during the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign in 2021. Today (Feb. 22, 2023), the iconic structure is to glow pink in support of Pink Shirt Day. (File photo)

The White Rock Pier lights were blue during the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign in 2021. Today (Feb. 22, 2023), the iconic structure is to glow pink in support of Pink Shirt Day. (File photo)

Anti-bullying glow added to White Rock Pier

Pink glimmer added Feb. 22 to support Pink Shirt Day

White Rock’s iconic pier will have a pink glow today (Feb. 22) in support of Pink Shirt Day.

In a tweet, city officials encourage residents to “take a stand against bullying.”

“On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the City of White Rock invites you to practice kindness & wear pink to symbolize that you do not tolerate bullying,” the tweet adds.

Pink Shirt Day – held annually on the last Wednesday of February – stems from an act of kindness in Nova Scotia 16 years ago, in which two Grade 12 students organized an anti-bullying event in support of a classmate who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

According to pinkshirtdaycanada.ca, the students bought and distributed dozens of pink shirts to their peers the next day, inspiring hundreds of students to show up in pink to “stand together against bullying.”


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White Rock

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South Surrey chess champions spreading love of game to community

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Death of 14-year-old hockey player saddens Surrey, Delta organizations

teaser photo
Surrey teams ranked #1, #4 heading into B.C. junior boys championships in Langley

The White Rock Pier lights were blue during the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign in 2021. Today (Feb. 22, 2023), the iconic structure is to glow pink in support of Pink Shirt Day. (File photo)
Anti-bullying glow added to White Rock Pier

Participants in a previous Coldest Night of the Year event pose for a photo near the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Community Kitchen)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen cruising toward 2023 fundraising goal