Anti-bullying glow added to White Rock Pier

The White Rock Pier lights were blue during the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign in 2021. Today (Feb. 22, 2023), the iconic structure is to glow pink in support of Pink Shirt Day. (File photo)

White Rock’s iconic pier will have a pink glow today (Feb. 22) in support of Pink Shirt Day.

In a tweet, city officials encourage residents to “take a stand against bullying.”

“On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the City of White Rock invites you to practice kindness & wear pink to symbolize that you do not tolerate bullying,” the tweet adds.

Pink Shirt Day – held annually on the last Wednesday of February – stems from an act of kindness in Nova Scotia 16 years ago, in which two Grade 12 students organized an anti-bullying event in support of a classmate who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

According to pinkshirtdaycanada.ca, the students bought and distributed dozens of pink shirts to their peers the next day, inspiring hundreds of students to show up in pink to “stand together against bullying.”

