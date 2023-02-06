‘Art for Autism’ auction to showcase local Delta talent

South Delta Artists’ Guild member Rod Winning (left), Reach Society events volunteer Linda Edwards (right) and Reach events and fundraising co-ordinator Tamara Veitch (back) with a number of the items available for bid as part of Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s third annual Art for Autism fundraiser. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

An upcoming auction is offering people the chance to own a piece of locally-produced art while helping support kids with autism.

Online bidding in Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s third annual Art for Autism fundraiser begins online on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Members from the South Delta Artist’s Guild (SDAG), Delta Potters Association, South Delta Artisans, and Watershed Artworks Society in North Delta have donated original art in support of the fundraiser, with SDAG’s Rod Winning and Reach events volunteer Linda Edwards playing a pivotal role in securing auction items.

“Our event is only possible thanks to the talent and generosity of our local art community,” Reach events and fundraising co-ordinator Tamara Veitch said in a press release.

“It has been such a pleasure receiving and cataloguing the items for the online auction” she said. “I am blown away by the outstanding calibre and heartfelt support shared with us. Our buyers are absolutely in for a treat.”

Paintings, pottery, photographs, jewelry and sculptures, including works by renowned local artists John M. Horton and Gary Nay, will be available for bidding at artauctionforautism.com for two weeks, ending at noon Feb. 27.

People can browse, bid and “join in this celebration of creativity and beauty that will spread awareness of local artists while helping to raise funds for children with extra needs,” according to a press release.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. Learn more at reachdevelopment.org.

