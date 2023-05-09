Battle of the Atlantic remembered at Crescent Beach Sunday (May 7)

Surrey Sea Cadets (307 Mariner Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps) and Cloverdale legion members commemorated the Battle of the Atlantic at Crescent Beach Sunday (May 7). Here, a cadet plays Eternal Father Strong to Save on the trumpet. (Tricia Weel photo) Surrey Sea Cadets (307 Mariner Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps) and Cloverdale legion members commemorated the Battle of the Atlantic at Crescent Beach Sunday (May 7). (Tricia Weel photo) Surrey Sea Cadets (307 Mariner Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps) and Cloverdale legion members commemorated the Battle of the Atlantic at Crescent Beach Sunday (May 7). (Tricia Weel photo) Surrey Sea Cadets (307 Mariner Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps) and Cloverdale legion members commemorated the Battle of the Atlantic at Crescent Beach Sunday (May 7). (Tricia Weel photo)

It was a time to reflect on the past at Crescent Beach pier on Sunday, when the Battle of the Atlantic was commemorated by local cadets and veterans.

About 50 members of the Surrey Sea Cadets (307 Mariner Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps) and Cloverdale legion members participated in the event, which included a parade and a ceremony that honoured the many men – and women – who fought for Canada in the Second World War.

One Sept. 3, 1939, just hours after Britain formally declared war on Germany, a German submarine torpedoed the S.S. Athenia, a passenger ship en route to Montreal with more than 1,400 passengers and crew on board; 112 people were killed, including four Canadians.

Canada declared war on Germany a week later, and its navy, merchant marine and Air Force were thrust into the Battle of the Atlantic.

Canadian casualties included 24 ships and nearly 2,000 sailors (Royal Canadian Navy), 1,600 merchant mariners (Canada and Newfoundland), and 752 airmen (Royal Canadian Air Force).

On Sunday, the cadets marched and a band played O Canada and Eternal Father Strong to Save.

After a roll call was read to remember all those who died, a bell was rung, flowers were sent out to sea, and two minutes of silence were observed.

