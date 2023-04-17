‘Battle of the Brews’ beer event to return as Surrey firefighters sharpen their fundraising ways

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society is busy this spring and summer with a number of events and fundraisers, including a more country music-flavoured Battle of the Brews this year.

The fifth annual gathering of beer drinkers is planned for Saturday, Aug. 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza, with 93.7 JR Country radio station as the event’s new co-sponsor.

Net proceeds from the afternoon Battle benefit youth initiatives championed by Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.

Attendees vote for their favourite beers to help decide which brewers walk away with “axe” trophies. Event tickets, which start at $40 for groups of 10 or more, include all beer samples, meaning no need to purchase additional drink tickets. Food trucks will be on site, along with live music, yard games and prizes.

Details are posted on surreyfirefighters.com, including the list of beverage partners.

In June the firefighters are involved in several other fundraising events in Surrey, including the Centre for Child Development’s Run, Walk & Roll at South Surrey Athletic Park (June 4), a sold-out soccer tournament (June 16) and also a sold-out golf tourney to be played at Guildford Golf & Country Club on June 20.

Since 1994, Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society has raised money to improve health care, increase education, tackle hunger and support various community initiatives and youth programs in Surrey.

The firefighters’ charity recently made a $12,000 donation to Tong Louie YMCA for youth mental-health programs. Free to those who sign up, Y Mind is a seven-week mental-wellness program delivered across B.C. for youth struggling with mild-to-moderate anxiety or stress. For details, visit ymca.ca/ymind or call 604-673-6182.

Meantime, Guildford Town Centre (GTC) recently presented Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society with a “massive” cheque for $30,000, according to Dylan Van Rooyen, vice-president of the charity. “These funds were raised throughout the 2022 holiday season at GTC’s gift wrap and Santa photos, and will help support over 80 charitable initiatives in Surrey,” he noted.

“Our partnership with GTC dates back decades, to a time where firefighters used to dawn their boots and fish out the coins tossed in the old Guildford Mall fountain,” Van Rooyen added.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

