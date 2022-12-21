BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke in his ‘Gun Metal’ jersey during a Nov. 6 playoff game against Calgary Stampeders. (Submitted photo courtesy BC Lions)

BC Lions ‘Gun Metal’ jersey auction nets $16K+ for Surrey, Greater Vancouver food banks

Top-priced jersey was #12 worn by quarterback Nathan Rourke, who matched the total for donation

Money raised in a BC Lions jersey auction will benefit Surrey and Greater Vancouver food banks.

The football team’s limited-edition “Gun Metal” jerseys went the highest bidders online during a five-day period, ending Dec. 5.

The top-priced jersey was quarterback Nathan Rourke’s #12, which raised $2,500.

The Lions say $16,000 generated by the auction will be split between the two local food banks. Rourke matched the total paid for his jersey, and that $2,500 will also be split.

“Supporting the local food banks is a major pillar of our commitment to building better communities, especially during the holiday season,” said Duane Vienneau, Lions’ chief operating officer.

“We can’t thank our great fans enough for supporting such a great cause. The Gun Metal jerseys provided a major spark in our push for locking up a home playoff game and we are thrilled that those who supported the auction get a nice piece of Lions memorabilia to go with it.”

The jerseys were first worn by the Lions back on Oct. 15, then again Nov. 6 in the West Final playoff win over Calgary.

Nancy Pagani, Surrey Food Bank executive director, thanked the Lions for again supporting the organization.

“While our clients have recently increased by 20 per cent, our donations have reduced by 30 per cent with young children being impacted heavily among that group,” Pagani said in a news release.

“The Surrey Food Bank serves 13,000 households per month and 150 households each day, with this donation helping us continue our commitment to feeding those in need.”

The $8,000 share for Greater Vancouver Food Bank will assist a Preschooler Program that served 988 preschoolers in November.


BC LionsFood Bankfundraising

