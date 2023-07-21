Blood donors needed in Surrey as ‘as inventory reaches levels of concern’

Canadian Blood Services is struggling to meet the demand of patients needing blood donations

Canadian Blood Services is asking Surrey residents to look into donating blood, as the demand for donors continues to increase. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh photo)

Canadian Blood Services is looking for people in Surrey to register to give blood, platelets and plasma, in an effort to save the lives of patients who critically need the donations.

The blood inventory levels going into the weekend are concerning, especially for O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive blood types.

“British Columbia currently needs to fill over 1,700 open appointments to meet sufficient inventory levels for the rest of July,” notes a Friday (July 21) release from Canadian Blood Services.

The Surrey donor centre (15285 101 Ave) has dozens of appointments available over the next two weeks.

There is also a donation event at Hope Community Church – The Sanctuary (18625 Fraser Hwy) on July 27.

“The need for blood products never stops, and we’re asking Canadians to make all the difference by booking and keeping lifesaving appointments to donate blood,” notes the release.

Appointments are required to donate. Many donor centres have same day appointments.

If you’re eligible and interested in donating, book your spot on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

