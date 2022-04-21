Board of trade honours Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25’

This was the first time the event was held in-person since the pandemic began

The Surrey Board of Trade got to honour its “Top 25 Under 25” in-person for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 12th annual awards, hosted by the board, were held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel Wednesday (April 20).

The guest speaker was Wynn Moody, CEO of Ride Cycle Club and former director of retail operations for Canucks Sports & Entertainment, along with a “vignette speaker,” Lieutenant-Commander Kayla Bouchard of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The “Top 25 Under 25” recognizes the “community-minded youth under the age of 25, working in Surrey or working on a business or community project in/for Surrey,” according to the board.

This year’s recipients included several youth as young as 16.

The 2022 award winners are:

Mohamed Sheikh Abdir, Pioneer Your Dreams Agency, 25

Arnav Dada, SPARK Foundation, 22

Owen Davenport, Young Entrepreneurs of Canada Association, 23

Emandeep Dhanoya, Voices of Today Foundation and Youth Transforming Society, 20

Manpreet Dhesi, GenConnect , 16

Karmin Dhindsa, Joe Local Business Connect, 20

Vanessa Fajemisin, Solid State Community Industries, 24

Omer Faraz, Globalizers Philanthropy Club, 17

Arsh Gill, SFU Axis Consulting, 22

Daniel Istifanus, CoinPlay, 24

Jshandeep Jassal, Solid State Community Industries, 23

Manraj Johal, KidsPlay Youth Foundation, 23

Sanjana Karthik, Your Words Matter to Us, 18

Sahil Khaleque, Pioneer Your Dreams Agency, 21

Jesika Kula, Seedling Art Co., 24

Gurik Mangat, FyreWatch Artificial Intelligence, 18

Natasha Mhuriro, Black in BC Community Support Fund for Covid-19, 25

Maheep Nagra, KidsPlay Youth Foundation, 23

Wajeeha Rahman, Kwantlen Polytechnic University Case Analysis Network, 22

Samer Rihani, Little Things Matter – International Society for Children’s Health and the Environment, 24

Avneet Sandhu, She Connects Foundation, 25

Karambir Singh Dhaunsi, Youth Transforming Society, 20

Gurbaz Singh Grewal, Red FM, 20

Soheyla Sodhi, Big and Little Sisters Mentorship Organization, 16

Sabrina Ye, One World Learning, 17

The Honorary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Omer Faraz.

– With files from Tom Zillich



