Board of Trade unites Surrey through #SurreyStrong Shop Local initiative

Think of your favorite local restaurant, the shoe store down the street or the mechanic who knows your car inside and out… what would your neighbourhood look like without them?

The Surrey Board of Trade #SurreyStrong initiative aims to boost local spending to help businesses come out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

The initiative bridges consumer research, a marketing toolkit, and video vignettes showcasing businesses throughout Surrey.

“The Surrey Board of Trade is a leader in uniting Surrey as one business community,” says Anita Huberman, President and CEO. “We want to promote local businesses so that residents can support their local businesses.”

“Our whole role in this is to draw businesses to Surrey. It’s an opportunity city as well as a liveable, sustainable city, and we want businesses to stay here,” says Huberman.

The #SurreyStrong campaign consist of:

A Surrey shopper survey to understand local shopping patterns and how local businesses can better serve consumers.

Focus groups of local business representatives to better understand the challenges of local retailers.

A digital toolkit for businesses to both expand their reach and draw attention to their local business, and align themselves with the #SurreyStrong campaign.

A video series of stories featuring local business owners.

A media campaign to promote the #SurreyStrong initiative.

A giveaway to encourage shoppers to visit local businesses.

A wrap-up event in June to celebrate the successes of our local businesses.

Designed to include the whole community, the digital toolkits are available in Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as English.

Data is also being gathered to help local businesses have a better understanding of what customers want, what’s important to them, and how businesses can use that information to enhance their business offerings.

As a growing city – soon to be the largest in BC – 30 per cent of Surrey’s population is younger than 19 years old.

“We understand the importance of encouraging young people so we’re working with youth entrepreneurs to help them develop and grow their businesses as well,” Huberman says.

Find more details on how #SurreyStrong is working to create “ONE SURREY” on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.