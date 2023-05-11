Bursary aims to boost education efforts of White Rock, Surrey Langley women

Zainab Ibrahim received the CFUW’s 2022 bursary, a $5,000 award. The deadline to apply for this year’s $3,000 bursary is May 26, 2023. (Contributed photo)

Deadline to apply for Canadian Federation of University Women award is May 26

The deadline to apply for a bursary that aims to help women in financial need achieve their post-secondary education goals is fast-approaching.

Offered by the Canadian Federation of University Women White Rock/Surrey, three $3,000 awards are to be presented, to women who are either working towards a university or college education, or aiming for a career in the trades.

The window to submit applications closes on May 26.

Last year, one of the awards was bumped up to $5,000 in honour of past CFUW member Mary Fran Bateman, who passed away in August 2021.

That particular financial boost was given to Zainab Ibrahim, an applicant organization vice-chair Penny Harrington described as “quite a fabulous young woman.”

Ibrahim is currently enrolled at the University of Victoria, working towards a master’s degree in social work.

Born in Iraq, she came to Canada 14 years ago as a refugee. Over her years in Surrey, she has devoted much of her time to working or volunteering with organizations that assist marginalized women, children and youth, including those fleeing violence, experiencing homelessness or discrimination, or struggling with where to turn for mental-health supports.

“I chose this career path because, being a survivor of war, I understood that war trauma is not just a buzzword, but it is an intense, painful, and overwhelming emotional and physical experience,” Ibrahim explains in a bio submitted to CFUW.

“My goal was to eliminate barriers for refugee women, youth, and children and to ensure psychotherapy is accessible to all who need it.”

Two other young women each received $3,000 in 2022. Paige Schieder Fitzsimmons, who received the award in memory of Dr. Claire Staab, is working on her PhD in Population Health at the University of Oxford, while Renata Sherwin is completing her bachelor’s degree in creative writing at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Application forms for this year’s awards are available at cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com or by email to cfuwsurreybursaries@gmail.com

Applicants must live in White Rock, Surrey or Langley, and be Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

