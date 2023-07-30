Butterfly release in South Surrey retirement community also a fundraiser

A butterfly is a master of metamorphosis, and as such, represents transformation, freedom and rebirth.
Butterflies are also often released in memory of loved ones.
At Chartwell Crescent Gardens retirement residence in South Surrey, residents hosted a butterfly release event July 22 that also, served as a fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospice Society.
The society thanked the facility on Facebook for hosting such a beautiful event.
“Thank you… for hosting such a beautiful Butterfly Release event last weekend, with proceeds benefiting our organization,” the post said.
“They raised $4,804.50 through butterfly sales, a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and gift basket raffle. We’re so grateful to live in such a generous community!”
@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.