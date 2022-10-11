White Rock Zombie Walk will be held by UNITI on Halloween weekend. (UNITI poster - art by Kevin Moore)

White Rock Zombie Walk will be held by UNITI on Halloween weekend. (UNITI poster - art by Kevin Moore)

Calling all zombies for White Rock’s seaside spooky event

The event is held by UNITI for an accessible event for everyone later this month

The spooky season will be in full-force the last weekend of October as White Rock’s Zombie Walk haunts the waterfront.

Hosted by UNITI, the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park (14970 Marine Dr.). Dress as you’d like, whether that be in full, head-to-toe zombie attire or simply come as you are.

But, prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

If zombie makeup is not your forte, don’t fret because a station with makeup artists will be available by donation for those who need a bit of help in their transformation into the flesh-eating creatures.

Even the undead have etiquette, which is why no touching is permitted between the zombies and members of the public.

The event will include music to help set the mood as well as other forms of entertainment. The Zombie Walk is accessible for all people and is free.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockHalloween

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Semiahmoo Secondary students document school’s history with Semiahmoo First Nation in short film
Next story
Clayton Heights Secondary launches its annual ‘Halloween For Hunger’ food drive

Just Posted

Map of the new New Westminster-Bridgeview electoral district proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission. (Source: surrey.ca)
Surrey council disapproves of proposed fed riding reconfiguration

File photo
Man drives himself to Surrey hospital after being shot at red light on Scott Road

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Bronze for Surrey United U17 boys at soccer nationals in Newton, fourth for girls squad

The Delta Literary Arts Society is hosting “Killer Verse: Our Second Night of Literary Terror” at the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)
Halloween-themed show coming to North Delta Centre for the Arts